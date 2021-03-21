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Marching at Buckingham Palace - Worldwide Freedom Rally 20.03.21
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70 views • March 21, 2021
A lady on the drums made a some noise while not actually playing a tune. We were told to bring pot and pans and whistles to make whatever noise we could. Hope we woke up the royals if they were in haha
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