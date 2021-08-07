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Ivory Hecker - FOX Was Manufacturing Stories, Hoping COVID Would be "More Deadly"
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93 views • August 07, 2021
Ivory Hecker joined Stew Peters to reveal the lengths FOX Corp was willing to go to, hoping that COVID would become "more deadly" to push the fear on Americans!
Hecker has launched her new independent news reporting site with truthful content at www.IvoryHecker.com
www.StewPeters.com | www.IvoryHecker.com
https://rumble.com/vkt7c8-ivory-hecker-fox-was-manufacturing-stories-hoping-covid-would-be-more-deadl.html
Hecker has launched her new independent news reporting site with truthful content at www.IvoryHecker.com
www.StewPeters.com | www.IvoryHecker.com
https://rumble.com/vkt7c8-ivory-hecker-fox-was-manufacturing-stories-hoping-covid-would-be-more-deadl.html
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