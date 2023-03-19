VfB RINGS IN 🌄 WHITE BOY SPRING 2023

Source: https://gab.com/Krissyd/posts/109835309025257105





Thumbnail: https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/12924755-a-happy-boy-on-a-spring-day-in-the-garden-blows-on-white-dandelions-fluff-flies-off-him-the-concept-of-outdoor-recreation-in-childhood-portrait-of-a-cute-boy





https://www.reddit.com/user/Fantastic_Big_2393/comments/11vkjdi/whats_the_deal_with_people_saying_its_white_boy/





Will the world see a former president frogmarched?!?





VfB weighs in with a tweet:

https://t.co/GcqKDokqrz Are you really going to be the willing Stepin Fetchit for the (((homosexual banking mafia))), you idiot?!?🤯😺🙃😹😳🤔🦄🍉🍗🍟

#CANST/#GMNo🇺🇸🐸❌ (@C_A_N_S_T) March 19, 2023

https://twitter.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1637296850590998529





https://murraywaas.substack.com/p/exclusive-after-he-left-office-donald





This could be the pivotal event that awakens the woke masses from their delusion; I learned from Coach Dave 4 years ago, that this is a 'show, NOT tell', world





It's like Operation: Warp Speed - I ask anyone what THEY would propose to have broken the lockdown/quarantine narrative; I have my ideas, but as I wasn't in a place to see them implemented, this was a viable plan





Once again; I'm NOT a cheerleader for Trump...but HE DOESN'T RAPE CHILDREN





IF YOU HAVE DATA TO THE CONTRARY, PUT UP OR SHUT UP





NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he serves God...but which 'God', Eric?





Does the 'God' you serve have multiple sets of genitalia, perhaps?!?





I hope you enjoy the video