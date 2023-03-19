Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
VfB RINGS IN 🌄 WHITE BOY SPRING 2023
27 views
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published a day ago |

Source: https://gab.com/Krissyd/posts/109835309025257105


Thumbnail: https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/12924755-a-happy-boy-on-a-spring-day-in-the-garden-blows-on-white-dandelions-fluff-flies-off-him-the-concept-of-outdoor-recreation-in-childhood-portrait-of-a-cute-boy


https://www.reddit.com/user/Fantastic_Big_2393/comments/11vkjdi/whats_the_deal_with_people_saying_its_white_boy/


Will the world see a former president frogmarched?!?


VfB weighs in with a tweet:

https://t.co/GcqKDokqrz Are you really going to be the willing Stepin Fetchit for the (((homosexual banking mafia))), you idiot?!?🤯😺🙃😹😳🤔🦄🍉🍗🍟

#CANST/#GMNo🇺🇸🐸❌ (@C_A_N_S_T) March 19, 2023

https://twitter.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1637296850590998529


https://murraywaas.substack.com/p/exclusive-after-he-left-office-donald


This could be the pivotal event that awakens the woke masses from their delusion; I learned from Coach Dave 4 years ago, that this is a 'show, NOT tell', world


It's like Operation: Warp Speed - I ask anyone what THEY would propose to have broken the lockdown/quarantine narrative; I have my ideas, but as I wasn't in a place to see them implemented, this was a viable plan


Once again; I'm NOT a cheerleader for Trump...but HE DOESN'T RAPE CHILDREN


IF YOU HAVE DATA TO THE CONTRARY, PUT UP OR SHUT UP


NYC Mayor Eric Adams says he serves God...but which 'God', Eric?


Does the 'God' you serve have multiple sets of genitalia, perhaps?!?


I hope you enjoy the video

Keywords
justiceharassmentracketeeringpresident donald john trumpstepin fetchitvfberic adamshomosexual banking mafiawhite boy springalvin braggunlawful prosecutiontwo-tiered system

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket