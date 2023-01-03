Every Passerby We Met During the Protest Agreed That the CCP Was Evil

https://gnews.org/articles/650671
Summary：12/28/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 39: During 39 days of our protest, every passerby we met thought the CCP was evil. Meeting Uyghurs in person gave us a more straightforward understanding of the heinous crimes committed by the CCP in Xinjiang.
