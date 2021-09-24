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Luke 12:33 - Sell it all!
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170 views • September 24, 2021
Luke 12:33 - Sell it all!
This command of Jesus was addressed to all of His disciples!
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
This command of Jesus was addressed to all of His disciples!
Do you want to hear more teachings of Jesus? Click here:
https://bit.ly/AVOICEINTHEDESERTTHEEASIESTTEACHINGOFJESUS
Jesus said that, on the last day, He will be ashamed of those who are ashamed of His teachings -
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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