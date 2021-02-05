5/02/2021 Miles Guo (Part 3): Smart Guy Inside the CCP Thinks the Party Will End Soon

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Zhongnan Pit has now become the “Pit for Xi Only”. For Xinjiang genocide, Hong Kong incident, and COVID, any one of them will be sufficient to remove the CCP from the UN so that the world will no longer recognize the CCP. Only the CCP insiders are able to take it down. A smart guy inside the CCP has predicted that it is time for the CCP to be over.