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The Lockdown Has Killed Millions : The Crowhouse
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51 views • March 06, 2021
Max Igan - The Crowhouse - on March 6th, 2021

"The conscious and intelligent manipulation of the organized habits and opinions of the masses is an important element in democratic society. Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds are molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of."
~ Edward Bernays

Coronavirus - 1970s Public Information Film
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5q7HkxNhnXA

Jacinda Ardern Admits Propaganda:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CL47ZDmHzpK/

Lockdowns have killed millions
https://sebastianrushworth.com/2021/03/01/lockdowns-have-killed-millions/

Australian Government Hires Consultants to Help Mandate COVID-19 Vaccine for All Public Servants
https://realnewsaustralia.com/2021/03/05/breaking-australian-government-hires-consultants-to-help-mandate-covid-19-vaccine-for-all-public-servants/

Small change as Woolies ditches controversial trial of cashless stores
https://www.theage.com.au/national/small-change-as-woolies-ditches-controversial-trial-of-cashless-stores-20210302-p5772c.html?utm_medium=Social&;utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1614670560

Coalition to expand quarantine facility amid fears of Covid vaccine disruption
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/coalition-to-expand-quarantine-facility-amid-fears-of-covid-vaccine-disruption/ar-BB1egtlA?ocid=msedgntp

More stranded Australians will soon be able to return each fortnight with a quarantine facility in the Top End given all clear to increase its capacity
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/more-australians-able-to-return-each-week/ar-BB1ef0Uv?ocid=msedgntp

Scientist suggests eating human meat to 'tackle climate change'
https://www.standard.co.uk/news/world/scientist-suggests-eating-human-meat-to-tackle-climate-change-a4230561.html

Prepping for a cyber pandemic: Cyber Polygon 2021 to stage supply chain attack simulation
https://sociable.co/technology/prepping-cyber-pandemic-cyber-polygon-stage-supply-chain-attack-simulation/

One-Third of Deaths Reported to CDC After COVID Vaccines Occurred Within 48 Hours of Vaccination
https://humansarefree.com/2021/02/one-third-of-deaths-after-covid-vaccines-occurred-within-48-hours-of-vaccination.html

The Truth about Daniel Andrews: Australia's #1 Social Engineer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qnvNDUpJ5sA

Follow Me Into The Beast Kingdom - The NPC Covid Cult (End Music Video)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ucZnQ3Ijvege/

a law that was passed though our parliament, a year
ago, making vaccines...mandatory...in Greece.
At 4th of February 2020 this law was passed
http://www.opengov.gr/yyka/?p=3042

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers which can't be questioned". - Richard Feynman

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin: bc1q8cjrfzjwzr6z5maxvp4d2p6arwtguj5c9fcea7
Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Vqrg3TiSHg7y/
The Crowhouse
Keywords
nwomax igande-populationlockdownsthe crowhouse
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