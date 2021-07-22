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UN Troops Confusion, Clearing Things Up
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141 views • July 22, 2021
There is a lot of rumor going around right now, half truths and speculation as well as lies. Please be careful because they could be trying to discredit us! For the record I do believe we will see a meaningful presence of UN troops within the United States and possibly very soon but I want to make sure we are not spreading old information or lies.
Sources:
https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1418017060035178496
https://thenewamerican.com/state-department-invites-un-to-probe-systemic-racism-in-the-u-s/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7QBOkMSGW4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BA-HipWgvek
https://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/un-vehicles-in-maryland-await-overseas-deployment/article_c756c760-1f42-5fb0-8bd6-5d5e8dc023b7.html
https://www.kentuckyhunting.net/threads/un-violates-us-sovereignty-occupying-a-utah-%E2%80%9Ccompound-%E2%80%9D-claiming-it-as-international-territory-not.169881/
Sources:
https://twitter.com/realstewpeters/status/1418017060035178496
https://thenewamerican.com/state-department-invites-un-to-probe-systemic-racism-in-the-u-s/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7QBOkMSGW4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BA-HipWgvek
https://www.journal-news.net/news/local-news/un-vehicles-in-maryland-await-overseas-deployment/article_c756c760-1f42-5fb0-8bd6-5d5e8dc023b7.html
https://www.kentuckyhunting.net/threads/un-violates-us-sovereignty-occupying-a-utah-%E2%80%9Ccompound-%E2%80%9D-claiming-it-as-international-territory-not.169881/
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