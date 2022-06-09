WAR ROOM [2 of 3] Thursday 6/9/22 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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AS DEMS CRUSH AVERAGE AMERICANS, THEY PREPARE MADE-FOR-TV HEARING TO CELEBRATE THEIR HITLARIAN TAKEOVER OF AMERICA BEFORE DISARMING CITIZENS
We are in the most volatile times in history! Stay steadfast and DO NOT let tragedy, economic ruin, pandemics and world war convince you into accepting slavery!
Watch & share THIS LINK to learn what globalists are planning NEXT!
INFOWARS2022.COM
SaveINFOWARS.com - Save INFOWARS Legal Defense Fund
#news #infowars #MAGA #AlexJones #RonGibson
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