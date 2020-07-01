World Without Cancer || Documentary

Written and narrated by G. Edward Griffin (1974). Here is the evidence that cancer is a deficiency disease aggravated by the lack of an essential food compound in modern man's diet. That substance is vitamin B17 (also called Laetrile). This story is not approved by orthodox medicine: the FDA, the AMA, and the American Cancer Society have labeled it fraud and quackery. Yet the evidence is clear that here, at last, is the final answer to the cancer riddle. Why has orthodox medicine waged war against this non-drug approach? For more information, you can also purchase the book "World without Cancer: The Story of Vitamin B17" on Amazon or Audible or download the PDF free here: https://free2shine.net/downloads/WorldWithoutCancer.pdf A lot of info on this website as well: http://www.vitaminb17.org * Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video. For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net * Fair use notice: This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.