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Natural Remedies For Bacteria & Viruses - Plus The Horrors Of The "Vaxxed" In UK Emergency Rooms
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479 views • September 13, 2021
What is taking place in the United Kingdom in emergency rooms is absolutely horrible when it comes to those who have taken the COVID experimental shots. The patients coming in have 8 hour waits, 10 hours wait for an ambulance, blood clots, bleeding, no white cells. They are sending taxis instead of ambulances to the people. All of them are "vaxxed." The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me to expound upon this, rain down Scripture and provide some information on how to care for yourself with natural products like cinnamon and chlorine dioxide to deal with viruses and bacteria. You'll even be amazed at how old some of these remedies are!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/natural-remedies-for-bacteria-viruses-plus-the-horrors-of-the-vaxxed-in-uk-emergency-rooms-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/natural-remedies-for-bacteria-viruses-plus-the-horrors-of-the-vaxxed-in-uk-emergency-rooms-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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