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THE RACE TO INJECT CHILDREN WITH COVID VACCINE
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400 views • May 14, 2021
THE RACE TO INJECT CHILDREN WITH COVID VACCINE
Heavy weights in the medical community urged caution on approving Pfizer’s Covid shot for 12-15 year olds, but both the FDA and CDC rapidly and unanimously approved it, despite a questionable risk-benefit profile. The Jaxen Report digs into the ‘missed’ information.
#Pfizer #FDA #CDC #TeenApproval #Covid19Vaccine #VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #VaccineReactions #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 14, 2021
Heavy weights in the medical community urged caution on approving Pfizer’s Covid shot for 12-15 year olds, but both the FDA and CDC rapidly and unanimously approved it, despite a questionable risk-benefit profile. The Jaxen Report digs into the ‘missed’ information.
#Pfizer #FDA #CDC #TeenApproval #Covid19Vaccine #VaccineInjury #VaccineSafety #VaccineReactions #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: May 14, 2021
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