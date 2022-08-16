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EARTH ABOUT TO BE HIT BY 2 CME'S & SOLAR WINDSTREAM-X CLASS FLARE POTENTIAL*DNA UPGRADES*GRID*
Evolutionary Energy Arts
Evolutionary Energy Arts
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To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! http://www.hinduonline.co/DigitalLibrary/SmallBooks/PatanjaliYogaSutraSwamiVivekanandaSanEng.pdf https://www.forbes.com/sites/ericmack/2022/08/15/a-dark-plasma-explosion-on-the-sun-may-trigger-a-geomagnetic-storm-this-week/?sh=4a9a01d0391b https://electroverse.co/record-chills-in-ecuador-argentina-cold-july-controlled-demolition/ https://www.sasktoday.ca/south/agriculture/hailstorm-moves-through-weyburn-area-some-crops-wiped-out-5698419 https://electroverse.co/sunspot-ar3078-x-flare-risk-chinas-yangtze-record-low-threatening-crops-famine/ https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/worst-ive-ever-seen-cotton-prices-soar-after-historic-usda-cut-amid-megadrought https://www.sott.net/article/471029-Flash-flooding-goes-from-nothing-to-2-feet-in-minutes-in-Corpus-Christi-Texas https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1559555384557404167 https://twitter.com/GreenpeaceUK/status/1559483094071214089 https://www.sott.net/article/471056-50-killed-and-many-displaced-in-northern-Nigeria-flooding https://i0.wp.com/www.naturphilosophie.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2014/11/The_Starry_Night_Van_Gogh_1889.jpg https://stop5g.cz/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/stop5g.cz-max-planck-i-regard-consciousness-as-fundamental-i-regard-matter-as-derivative-from-consciousness.png https://3.bp.blogspot.com/-5uhD5HDgnj8/WZz9lmFzBJI/AAAAAAAA05M/BLS7NMRIeQwV2GaZ9rY8Gc4X_-tq8NT3ACLcBGAs/s1600/An%2Bincredible%2Bdialogue%2Bbetween%2BArjuna%2B%2BLord%2BKrishna.png https://image2.slideserve.com/5080746/chapter2-verses-22-24-l.jpg

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