© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TIME IS GONE
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • April 20, 2020
These two men have taken upon themselves the future of all mankind. There is a third: Elon Musk. These three are seeing to the enslavement of all: Musk, with his satellites to cover the Earth with the Internet; Gates, with his digital tattoo; and Obama, to apply his special brand of demonic charm to captivate the clueless into accepting him as god incarnate.
This is for real. There is no more time remaining.
This is for real. There is no more time remaining.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.