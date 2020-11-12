NEWSMAX TV: THERE IS VOTER FRAUD TAKING PLACE, CHAIR OF THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION TREY TRAINOR

Newsmax TV: “Do you believe there is voter fraud out there, specifically in Pennsylvania and other states that are weighing heavily in on this election?”



Trey Trainor, Chair of the Federal Election Commission: “I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places. Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in. When you have claims of you know 10,000 people who don’t live in the state of Nevada having voted in Nevada, you have the video showing where people are you know they’re either duplicating a spoiled ballot right there or they’re in the process of just marking a ballot that came in blank for a voter. That’s a process that needs to be observed by election observers. State law allows those observers to be in there and if they’re not then the law is not being followed, making this an illegitimate election.”