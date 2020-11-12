© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEWSMAX TV: THERE IS VOTER FRAUD TAKING PLACE, CHAIR OF THE FEDERAL ELECTION COMMISSION TREY TRAINOR
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
173 views • November 12, 2020
Newsmax TV: “Do you believe there is voter fraud out there, specifically in Pennsylvania and other states that are weighing heavily in on this election?”
Trey Trainor, Chair of the Federal Election Commission: “I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places. Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in. When you have claims of you know 10,000 people who don’t live in the state of Nevada having voted in Nevada, you have the video showing where people are you know they’re either duplicating a spoiled ballot right there or they’re in the process of just marking a ballot that came in blank for a voter. That’s a process that needs to be observed by election observers. State law allows those observers to be in there and if they’re not then the law is not being followed, making this an illegitimate election.”
Trey Trainor, Chair of the Federal Election Commission: “I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places. Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in. When you have claims of you know 10,000 people who don’t live in the state of Nevada having voted in Nevada, you have the video showing where people are you know they’re either duplicating a spoiled ballot right there or they’re in the process of just marking a ballot that came in blank for a voter. That’s a process that needs to be observed by election observers. State law allows those observers to be in there and if they’re not then the law is not being followed, making this an illegitimate election.”
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.