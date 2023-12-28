Create New Account
An Unhappy Compromise - Chapter 25
The Berean Call
Ironically, after more than six hours of sweating out negotiations conducted with numerous governments through Bourbonnais’s top political contacts, tiny Israel was the only nation that was willing to admit Ari for immigration. And that breakthrough came only at the last minute when Ari brought up the possibility—and was finally willing to admit what he had spent a lifetime trying to deny and forget—that he was probably a Jewish survivor of the Nazi holocaust. Actually, it had been Abdul’s repulsive anti-Israel rhetoric, so reminiscent of the Nazi slogan, Deutschland Erwache! Judah verrecke! (“Germany Awake! Death to the Jews!”) that had so recently stirred long-suppressed memories.


