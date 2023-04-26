Russian Armata T-14 Main Battle Tank Deployed On Ukrainian Front Lines – Report

On April 15, Russian media reported that the Russian new Armata T-14 main battle tank was deployed on the Ukrainian front lines. It was not revealed how many tanks will be sent to the front.

According to anonymous sources of Russian media, Armata T-14 is used for strikes on Ukrainian positions but it has not yet participated in the assault operations. It was clarified that the tanks were equipped with additional protection from anti-tank ammunition.

The T-14 main battle tank is designed to conduct combat in direct contact with the enemy, to support the offensive of motorized rifle subunits, to destroy enemy manpower located in shelters and in open areas. According to the concept of “net-centric warfare”, the T-14 is used primarily as a reconnaissance vehicle, used for targeting and fire correction of self-propelled guns, SAMs and T-90 tanks as part of the tactical link.

The T-14 is a next-generation main battle tank based on the Armata Universal Combat Platform. It features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret equipped with the new 2A82-1M 125mm smoothbore cannon and an isolated armored capsule for the crew. The Russian tank crew is set in a separate capsule, protected by a modern, multilayer counter-heat protection-effect armor.

The T-14 Armata is based on a modular combat platform, which can also serve as a basis for other armored vehicles such as heavy infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers

