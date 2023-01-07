J6 Lies Relentlessly Pushed By MSM & Dems - Tucker's Monologue Brings The Facts

"It's a flat out lie. No police officers were killed on January 6th. Period. Ashli Babbitt was killed on January 6th." - Tucker Carlson
Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.