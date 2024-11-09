BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I call you not to travel at this time, unless you return to your homes
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1085 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
228 views • 5 months ago


Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 5, 2024

Pray My children, pray for Brazil, the fire is coming; pray for Argentina, it is suffering from nature.

Pray My little children, pray little children, pray for Puerto Rico, children, pray for Puerto Rico, get ready!

Pray little children, pray for Cuba, it is suffering from a hurricane; pray for your brothers in Cuba, do not forget.

Pray little children, pray, the force of nature once again reaches Europe, pray for Spain.

Pray little children, pray strongly for the United States, pray strongly.

Pray My children, pray for Brazil, the fire is coming; pray for Argentina, it is suffering from nature.

Pray My little children, pray little children, pray for Puerto Rico, children, pray for Puerto Rico, get ready!

Pray little children, pray for Cuba, it is suffering from a hurricane; pray for your brothers in Cuba, do not forget.

Pray little children, pray, the force of nature once again reaches Europe, pray for Spain.

Pray little children, pray strongly for the United States, pray strongly.

  1. Plagues of Egypt. List of the disasters:
    The Nile becomes a river of blood
    Frogs emerge from the Nile and infest Egypt
    Lice emerge from the ground and infest Egypt
    Wild animals or flies harm Egyptians and their livestock
    Mass death of Egyptian livestock to pestilence
    Boils infect Egyptians and their livestock
    Thunderstorm of hail and fire
    Locust swarm
    Three days of total darkness*

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6473-i-call-you-not-to-travel-at-this-time-unless-you-return-to-your-homes/

Keywords
preparepray little childrenpray stronglyfor the united statesearthquakes coming
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy