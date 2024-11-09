I call you not to travel at this time, unless you return to your homes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for November 5, 2024
Pray My children, pray for Brazil, the fire is coming; pray for Argentina, it is suffering from nature.
Pray My little children, pray little children, pray for Puerto Rico, children, pray for Puerto Rico, get ready!
Pray little children, pray for Cuba, it is suffering from a hurricane; pray for your brothers in Cuba, do not forget.
Pray little children, pray, the force of nature once again reaches Europe, pray for Spain.
Pray little children, pray strongly for the United States, pray strongly.
