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Can Paul Be Trusted?
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3 views • June 17, 2021
Can Paul Be Trusted? [2021] explains several reasons Emmanuel chose Paul to be an Ambassador to the gentiles and details his conversion from Saul the Pharisee to the most vilified of all Christian Apostles. Why has Paul been so controversial throughout history? In this lengthy Wednesday Night Bible study Pastor Visser and Warrior of YHVH use the writings of Peter, James and Luke to verify Paul was an accepted apostle and look deeper at his miracles.
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