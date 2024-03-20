Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The UN Prepares Your Very Own Gaza (15 Minute Cities).
channel image
The Frontline Army
9 Subscribers
74 views
Published 17 hours ago

Ahh breathe in the fresh air of the United Nations clean air agenda. Isn’t it wonderful? Yes if you fancy living in an open air prison. We’ve seen it all before, we’re seeing the effects of open air prisons now in Gaza. None of this is good… it never was. Lee and Warren dissect the U.N.’s agenda 2030 plans.


Keywords
unagenda 2030gaza15 minute citywarren thorntonthe frontline army

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket