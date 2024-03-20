The UN Prepares Your Very Own Gaza (15 Minute Cities).

Ahh breathe in the fresh air of the United Nations clean air agenda. Isn’t it wonderful? Yes if you fancy living in an open air prison. We’ve seen it all before, we’re seeing the effects of open air prisons now in Gaza. None of this is good… it never was. Lee and Warren dissect the U.N.’s agenda 2030 plans.
