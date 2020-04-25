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Wireless Warfare Exposed. Includes ways to protect your family. BY DANA ASHLIE
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2422 views • April 25, 2020
Originally published on Oct 28, 2018
Sometimes what you don't know CAN HURT YOU. Ignorance around this subject matter is almost guaranteed to do so. I'm still shocked that with all the research I do, I had NO IDEA this was going on and I'm thankful I've since learned how to stop it. Pleased to be sharing this life preserving information here...
Find a LONG LIST of studies with RF effects on biology along with the exact frequency type and power of each RF signal used as well as who performed the studies here: https://www.rfsafe.com/reported-health-effects-non-ionizing-rf-radiation/
--
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF
Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page -https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=YJfNlLpbJXxHkQOsdXN43FVBSH18MTU4MjIzNDM5N0AxNTgyMTQ3OTk3&event=video_description&v=F9bdU_uw2Dc&q=https%3A%2F%2Fbellyarmor.com%2Fproducts%2Fbelly-band%3Futm_source%3DYoutube%26utm_medium%3DVideo%26utm_campaign%3DEMF
Belly Blanket Collection - https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=YJfNlLpbJXxHkQOsdXN43FVBSH18MTU4MjIzNDM5N0AxNTgyMTQ3OTk3&event=video_description&v=F9bdU_uw2Dc&q=https%3A%2F%2Fbellyarmor.com%2Fcollections%2Fbelly-blankets%3Futm_source%3DYoutube%26utm_medium%3DVideo%26utm_campaign%3DEMF
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=YJfNlLpbJXxHkQOsdXN43FVBSH18MTU4MjIzNDM5N0AxNTgyMTQ3OTk3&event=video_description&v=F9bdU_uw2Dc&q=https%3A%2F%2Fbellyarmor.com%2Fcollections%2Fapparel%3Futm_source%3DYoutube%26utm_medium%3DVideo%26utm_campaign%3DEMF
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
My WebSite will be located at : www.DefeatTheBeast.com
Will be carrying Heavy Metal and Ge0Engin33ring Detox Tools as well as RF Shielding Products for your families health.
Southern California based Building Biologist
http://www.hollandelectricalemf.com
William Holland @ My Quiet Home
Electrician and RF Mediation Expert
818-292-1271
Router with EXTERNAL WiFi "OFF" button:
N600 Netgear Dual Band Router WNDR3400v3
May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!
Dana Ashlie :)
Sometimes what you don't know CAN HURT YOU. Ignorance around this subject matter is almost guaranteed to do so. I'm still shocked that with all the research I do, I had NO IDEA this was going on and I'm thankful I've since learned how to stop it. Pleased to be sharing this life preserving information here...
Find a LONG LIST of studies with RF effects on biology along with the exact frequency type and power of each RF signal used as well as who performed the studies here: https://www.rfsafe.com/reported-health-effects-non-ionizing-rf-radiation/
--
Where you can get RF Meters to check your own microwave/RF/EMF levels at home:
https://tinyurl.com/yaxgfg8q - RF Meters
--
Where you can get shielded clothing to protect from RF:
https://tinyurl.com/ycz9g3lc
--
Where to get Shielding Bedding to block RF:
(also paint, curtains, fabrics, phone cases)
https://tinyurl.com/y8pe5r75
--
Gear to Protect Mama and Baby from RF
Belly Band (Baby Protection) Page -https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=YJfNlLpbJXxHkQOsdXN43FVBSH18MTU4MjIzNDM5N0AxNTgyMTQ3OTk3&event=video_description&v=F9bdU_uw2Dc&q=https%3A%2F%2Fbellyarmor.com%2Fproducts%2Fbelly-band%3Futm_source%3DYoutube%26utm_medium%3DVideo%26utm_campaign%3DEMF
Belly Blanket Collection - https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=YJfNlLpbJXxHkQOsdXN43FVBSH18MTU4MjIzNDM5N0AxNTgyMTQ3OTk3&event=video_description&v=F9bdU_uw2Dc&q=https%3A%2F%2Fbellyarmor.com%2Fcollections%2Fbelly-blankets%3Futm_source%3DYoutube%26utm_medium%3DVideo%26utm_campaign%3DEMF
Maternity Apparel Collection - https://www.youtube.com/redirect?redir_token=YJfNlLpbJXxHkQOsdXN43FVBSH18MTU4MjIzNDM5N0AxNTgyMTQ3OTk3&event=video_description&v=F9bdU_uw2Dc&q=https%3A%2F%2Fbellyarmor.com%2Fcollections%2Fapparel%3Futm_source%3DYoutube%26utm_medium%3DVideo%26utm_campaign%3DEMF
As for those who feel moved to financially support this YouTube video work via your donations, HALLELUJAH!
To donate via PayPal, put the following into your browser bar:
paypal.me/DanaAshlie
or reach me old school:
Dana A
PO Box 3324
Blue Jay, CA 92317
Email: [email protected]
My WebSite will be located at : www.DefeatTheBeast.com
Will be carrying Heavy Metal and Ge0Engin33ring Detox Tools as well as RF Shielding Products for your families health.
Southern California based Building Biologist
http://www.hollandelectricalemf.com
William Holland @ My Quiet Home
Electrician and RF Mediation Expert
818-292-1271
Router with EXTERNAL WiFi "OFF" button:
N600 Netgear Dual Band Router WNDR3400v3
May Peace be with you and May the Truth set you FREE!
Dana Ashlie :)
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