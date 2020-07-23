Wahhabism Connection to the Donmeh

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The Donmeh: Turkey’s Secret Jews:
http://tapnewswire.com/2015/11/the-donmeh-turkeys-secret-jews/
JEWISH CONTROL OF SAUDI ARABIA:
https://aangirfan.blogspot.com/2011/11/jewish-control-of-saudi-arabia.html
The Dönmeh: The Middle East’s Most Whispered Secret (Part I) :
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2011/10/25/the-doenmeh-the-middle-easts-most-whispered-secret-part-i/
The Dönmeh: The Middle East’s Most Whispered Secret (Part 2) :
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2011/10/26/the-doenmeh-the-middle-easts-most-whispered-secret-part-ii/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFt87rGl0YE
Secret Wars YT Channel