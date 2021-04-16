WE'RE GOING TO WIN!

Unsafe_Space



Harry Vox - Unsafe Space







Its a good day to be alive! And victory is in sight! The lies that form the foundation of their Covid 19 fraud are so flimsy that they will never survive a basic court challenge. It's astonishing that the legal profession is so supine and going along when a beginner lawyer can easily bring down this house of cards and all the jokers called politicians and health experts that comprise it. This lack of legal challenge is going to change soon. Soon the Fauci's and Gates' and Cuomo's of this world will be brought into courtrooms. And once there, their Israeli Unit 8200 bots that have flooded the social networks for a solid year telling us that these are the sexiest men alive will not work. The Jewish billionaire banker controlled "Fact Checkers" will not be present in a court of law. Only facts and statistics of which their own government statistics prove beyond doubt that Covid 19 was a fraud by the financial class to strip the assets of the American people. Its a good day. But ALL HAND ON DECK!