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James Jesus Angleton Channeled by Karl Mollison short
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37 views • September 27, 2020
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https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Jesus_Angleton
James Jesus Angleton December 9, 1917 – May 11, 1987
was chief of CIA Counterintelligence from 1954 to 1975.
His official position within the organization was
Associate Deputy Director of Operations for
Counterintelligence (ADDOCI).
Angleton was significantly involved in the US response
to the purported KGB defectors Anatoliy Golitsyn and
Yuri Nosenko. Angleton later became convinced the CIA
harbored a high-ranking mole, and engaged in an
intensive search.
Whether this was a highly destructive witch hunt or
appropriate caution vindicated by later moles
remains a subject of intense historical debate.
According to Director of Central Intelligence Richard
Helms: "In his day, Jim was recognized as the dominant
counterintelligence figure in the non-communist world."
Investigative journalist Edward Jay Epstein agrees
with the high regard in which Angleton was held by
his colleagues in the intelligence business, and adds
that Angleton earned the "trust ... of six CIA
directors—including Gen. Walter Bedell Smith, Allen
W. Dulles and Richard Helms. They kept Angleton in
key positions and valued his work."
From description of the Ghost a book by Jefferson
Morley
CIA spymaster James Jesus Angleton was one of the
most powerful unelected officials in the United
States government in the mid-20th century, a ghost
of American power. From World War II to the Cold War,
Angleton operated beyond the view of the public,
Congress, and even the president. He unwittingly
shared intelligence secrets with Soviet spy Kim
Philby, a member of the notorious Cambridge spy
ring.
He launched mass surveillance by opening the mail
of hundreds of thousands of Americans. He abetted
a scheme to aid Israel’s own nuclear efforts,
disregarding U.S. security. He committed perjury
and obstructed the JFK assassination
investigation.
He oversaw a massive spying operation on the
antiwar and black nationalist movements and he
initiated an obsessive search for communist
moles that nearly destroyed the Agency.
We know what happened to Allen Dulles.
Did James Angleton suffer the same fate?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Jesus_Angleton
James Jesus Angleton December 9, 1917 – May 11, 1987
was chief of CIA Counterintelligence from 1954 to 1975.
His official position within the organization was
Associate Deputy Director of Operations for
Counterintelligence (ADDOCI).
Angleton was significantly involved in the US response
to the purported KGB defectors Anatoliy Golitsyn and
Yuri Nosenko. Angleton later became convinced the CIA
harbored a high-ranking mole, and engaged in an
intensive search.
Whether this was a highly destructive witch hunt or
appropriate caution vindicated by later moles
remains a subject of intense historical debate.
According to Director of Central Intelligence Richard
Helms: "In his day, Jim was recognized as the dominant
counterintelligence figure in the non-communist world."
Investigative journalist Edward Jay Epstein agrees
with the high regard in which Angleton was held by
his colleagues in the intelligence business, and adds
that Angleton earned the "trust ... of six CIA
directors—including Gen. Walter Bedell Smith, Allen
W. Dulles and Richard Helms. They kept Angleton in
key positions and valued his work."
From description of the Ghost a book by Jefferson
Morley
CIA spymaster James Jesus Angleton was one of the
most powerful unelected officials in the United
States government in the mid-20th century, a ghost
of American power. From World War II to the Cold War,
Angleton operated beyond the view of the public,
Congress, and even the president. He unwittingly
shared intelligence secrets with Soviet spy Kim
Philby, a member of the notorious Cambridge spy
ring.
He launched mass surveillance by opening the mail
of hundreds of thousands of Americans. He abetted
a scheme to aid Israel’s own nuclear efforts,
disregarding U.S. security. He committed perjury
and obstructed the JFK assassination
investigation.
He oversaw a massive spying operation on the
antiwar and black nationalist movements and he
initiated an obsessive search for communist
moles that nearly destroyed the Agency.
We know what happened to Allen Dulles.
Did James Angleton suffer the same fate?
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