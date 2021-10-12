A GLOBAL FERTILITY CRISIS - DR. SHANNA SWAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After Skool
2.07M subscribers
Shanna H. Swan, Ph.D., is one of the world’s leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists and a professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City. An award-winning scientist, her work examines the impact of environmental exposures, including chemicals such as phthalates and Bisphenol A, on men’s and women’s reproductive health and the neurodevelopment of children.
Please check out Dr. Swan's new book, "Count Down" - How Our Modern World Is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development, and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race
By Shanna Swan, PhD, with Stacey Colino
OUT NOW!
For more info about Dr. Swan visit here website https://www.shannaswan.com/
Please consider supporting After Skool on Patreon https://www.patreon.com/AfterSkool
Visit our site at https://www.afterskool.net/
Check out the new After Skool prints! after-skool.creator-spring.com
Or send us an email at [email protected]
Please share, like, comment, subscribe and hit the notifications bell so you don't miss future videos. Thank you.
LESS
Category None
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over