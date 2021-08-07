Volusia County School Board Jamie Haynes Questions Patricia Boswell Florida Department of Health

FL Department of Health ‘Fearmonger’ Patrica Boswell learns a lesson!



Volusia County Florida School Board Vice-Chair – Jamie Haynes brings undeniable facts to the debate on masking our children and vaccinations.



Oh and enjoy the ending! Chair of the Board - Linda Cuthbert says "these meetings are for the School Board and the public is only invited and they do NOT work for the parents/people!



Jamie Haynes has been the only board member doing her due diligence and asking the tough questions for parents!



Original Youtube - Over 28K views



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Thank you all for sharing, this has made a huge impact on my community so far.

Local news has been completely silent. The only story that has been released was a parent filing an ethics complaint against Jamie Haynes! All for speaking the truth to the people.