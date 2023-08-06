Create New Account
Scientists Think RUST Can Save Our Oceans - Here's Why
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Two Bit da Vinci


Aug 5, 2023


Ocean Fertilization


The oceans are our unsung heroes for a healthy life on this planet. They don't just cover most of the Earth, they're home to most of its life as well. Plus while trees get most of the credit, most photosynthesis actually happens in our oceans. So restoring coral reefs and healthy ocean biomes is crucial, and scientists think fertilizing the oceans with rust, might just be the panacea we've been looking for. But how on Earth would that work? And is this just another classic example of future unintended consequences? Let's figure this out together.


Chapters

0:00 - Introduction

1:30 - The Controversy

2:20 - How it would work

7:15 - Why Rust?

9:30 - The Cons

12:20 - Real World Test!

15:00 - Results


what we'll cover

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3UJPMCKY9W8

