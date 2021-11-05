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Jesus Didn't Come to Hurt Us, But to SAVE us!
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0 view • November 05, 2021
John 3:17 Trust Jesus and don't feel condemned. He has come to save us and to give us life. We just need to respond in faith...
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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