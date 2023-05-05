The drone attack on the Kremlin is likely to become the main pretext for the major escalation in the Donbass. Kiev and Washington denied responsibility and warned that Moscow would use the strikes to increase hostilities on the battlefield. However, NATO and their Kiev puppets are the ones who have spent mouths touting a large-scale counteroffensive, with NATO wanting to justify their multibillion aid to the Ukrainian military.

In recent days, Ukrainian forces have increased the number of drone strikes and sabotage attacks on the Russian territory. They also resumed offensive operations on the ground.

The southern region of Zaporozhe is expected to become the main battlefield of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

On May 3, a Ukrainian assault group comprised of several armored vehicles launched a combat reconnaissance operation from the town of Orekhov. The Ukrainian military attempted to find a weak link in the first line of Russian defense, but the attack was repelled. As a result, the Ukrainian group lost several vehicles and turned back.

The town of Tokmak south of Orekhov is expected to become the primary target for a Ukrainian attempt to break through to the Sea of Azov. In the event of success, Ukrainian forces could cut the Russian grouping in the Donbass and threaten the Crimean Bridge with NATO missiles.

At the same time, the Ukrainian military will launch offensive operations in other regions, in an attempt to distract the Russians.

On May 4, Ukrainian forces attacked Russian positions in the towns of Pavlovka and Nikolskoe near the city of Ugledar. Ukrainian forces achieved some success, but reportedly the Russians later took back control of several strongholds.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue their attempts to land on the islands in the Dnieper river. They are trying to gain a foothold on the coast near the village of Kindiika. The Ukrainian military is yet to achieve any success, but it continues suffering losses, including in the aircraft which are covering the landing operations. On May 2 alone, Russian air defense systems shot down two MiG-29s and a S U-25 of the Ukrainian Air Force over the Kherson region.

Head of the “Wagner” PMC Yev-Jenny Prigozhin reported the escalation in the Bakhmut region. Ukrainian forces have launched several counterattacks with variable success. In their turn, Wagner fighters are forced to continue their assault whilst suffering from ammunition shortages. Prigozhin accused the top Russian military command of providing only 30% of the necessary ammunition, and blamed them for the growing losses.

Prigozhin said that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has already began. Indeed, the ongoing escalation is a clear sign that the Ukrainian military has all the necessary means to launch attacks in various directions, gradually increasing their pressure on the Russian positions.

