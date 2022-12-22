Patrice Bright Points to Netflix Series as Main Factor in 14-Year-Old Daughter’s Suicide

It was just a normal day like any other when Anna Bright, the lively and vivacious 14-year-old daughter of Patrice and Joseph, took her life. There were no real warning signs, but Patrice contends that the Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why, had a hand in glamorizing the idea of suicide to their vulnerable and tender-hearted Anna. Even the lead detective in Anna’s case believed this show was a main factor in her death. Anna binge-watched the series just two weeks before she died, and the similarities of how she committed suicide compared to how the lead character’s suicide was portrayed in this program is undeniable. Patrice is on a mission to help other parents who are suffering from the loss of a loved one, especially a child. She reminds us that we need to be aware of what media our children are watching.







TAKEAWAYS





13 Reasons Why premiered on Netflix in 2017 and is based on a book that glorifies suicide and suicidal ideation





Anna’s behavior preceding her suicide seemed like “normal” teenage behavior





There are no words to help or heal in the situation of suicide, but the Lord will walk you through the grieving process





When we praise God in the midst of our darkest hour, there is power







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to CCM: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Anna Bright’s Story: https://bit.ly/3wB6ATH

Did Netflix Show Kill Anna Bright? article: https://bit.ly/3wBaJqV





🔗 CONNECT WITH PATRICE BRIGHT

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/patrice.bright.9





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/theCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





