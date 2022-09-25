Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/the-nephalem-bloodline/



The death of Queen Elizabeth II marked a milestone that will have repercussions for countless generations.

With the death of the Queen, Charles III becomes the King of England.

Why is this important?

Because Charles, like his father Phillip before him, is a radical Green Marxist who is firmly ensconced in U.N. Agenda 21/2030 and the Paris Accords, including radical human population reduction programs.

Although on the surface he pays lip service to The Church of England and Episcopal faith, as a Green Marxist he is strongly anti-Christian and has openly professed his faith to Gaia, the Earth goddess.

As the Monarch of the British Commonwealth, Charles III will be in control of 54 votes in the General Assembly of the U.N. and, unlike his deeply humanitarian and centrist mother, will not hesitate to leverage those votes to advance the radical global green agenda as quickly as possible.

The British Monarchy under King Charles III will take a decidedly left turn toward a radical green totalitarian system of world technocratic government controlled by an elite few, some claiming to be of the Nephalem bloodline.

I know that some will say these words are sheer madness…………………until you do your own research.

Read your Bible!

