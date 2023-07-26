Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AI & The Tower of Babel | Dr. William Birnes (TPC #1,307)
channel image
Tommy's Podcast
111 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/UFOs-White-House-What-Presidents/dp/1510724303


William J. Birnes is the New York Times bestselling author of The Day After Roswell and many other books including the Skyhorse titles Dr. Feelgood, Wounded Minds, and The Big Book of UFO Facts, Figures—

& Truth. He was the consulting producer, writer, and lead host of the History Channel's UFO Hunters, and the publisher of UFO Magazine from 1998 through 2014. He lives in Lambertville, NJ.


Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month


Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast 


Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies


Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com


Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast


Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1


Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC 

Keywords
tpctommys podcasttpc podcast

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket