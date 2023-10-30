US and Israeli Bases Attacked All Over Middle East in Response to Gaza

Richard Medhurst is an independent journalist and political commentator born in Damascus, Syria. British citizen, fluent in English, Arabic, French and German. Medhurst hosts regular live broadcasts discussing history, US politics, international relations and the Middle East, rooted in an anti-imperialist viewpoint.



Mirrored - Richard Medhurst



Support the show on Patreon: https://patreon.com/richardmedhurst

Donate on PayPal: https://paypal.me/papichulomin

Richard Medhurst on Twitter: https://twitter.com/richimedhurst

Like the show on Facebook: https://facebook.com/richardtmedhurst

Richard Medhurst on Instagram: https://instagram.com/richardtmedhurst

Independent media is constantly under threat and we need your help to keep going.

Venmo: @RichardMedhurst

CashApp: $RichardMedhurst

Bitcoin address: bc1qnelpedy2q6qu67485w4wnmcya5am873zwxxvvp