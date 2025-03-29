God And Country Now Presents Dave Weiss- THE FLAT EARTH PERSPECTIVE YOU DECIDE!

In a world of satellites, space travel, and overwhelming scientific consensus, how can anyone believe the Earth is flat? Whether you're a staunch believer in established science or open to alternative ideas, this conversation is sure to be a fascinating journey into one of the most controversial theories of our time.

Dave Weiss is a figure who has achieved public recognition through his dedicated advocacy of the flat-Earth theory. His prominence stems largely from his active participation in online discourse, utilizing social media platforms and video-sharing websites to disseminate his beliefs. His central tenet is the assertion that the Earth is a flat, stationary plane, a concept that directly contradicts the prevailing scientific model of a spherical Earth.

Weiss's primary mode of engagement involves challenging the established scientific consensus on the Earth's shape. He frequently participates in online debates and discussions, where he presents alternative interpretations of scientific data and proposes models that support his flat-Earth perspective. These efforts often involve attempts to debunk widely accepted evidence, such as satellite imagery, observations of celestial phenomena, and the principles of Newtonian physics.

Visit Dave’s website-

https://flatearthdave.com/

More videos:





102 year old Ruth was taught the Earth was flat in the 1920s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Wt5qSwinIs&list=PLEzivhxtxgbv2hEBOrfkjHnRnpbH9hlXR&index

Laura Nina "Why the Lie?" https://youtu.be/c0fyKCngGmw?si=sj9N7VN7CoBZUsV4

Join us live:

• Host: Randy Knoll

https://rumble.com/c/GodAndCountryNow

• Date: March 27th

• Time: 1:00 PM PST, 3:00 PM CST, 4:00 PM EST

If you cannot join us live, a recording will be available on our channel. Sign up for free and follow us.

