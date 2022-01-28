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DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH: PRESERVE YOUR BODILY AUTONOMY
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70 views • January 28, 2022
Dr. McCullough said that the U.S. health authorities allowed for the American lives to parish needlessly by refusing to endorse the early treatment protocols with outstanding safety and efficacy profiles. Moreover, a suppression of early treatment was done intentionally to promote suffering and fear, with the goal of making Americans "accepting the vaccines at all costs." While that evil agenda is being implemented around the globe, people still can and must push back. The resistance to tyranny starts with preserving bodily autonomy, "the most personal and intimate type of freedom."
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, who manages the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19. In collaboration with other prominent physicians, he published a study on Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. Dr. McCullough says that this treatment, if implemented by the U.S. health authorities, could prevent up to 95 percent of hospitalizations and deaths, says the doctor.
Bio source: https://www.americaoutloud.com/author/dr-peter-mccullough/
Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, who manages the cardiovascular complications of both the viral infection and the injuries developing after the COVID-19 vaccine.
Since the outset of the pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19. In collaboration with other prominent physicians, he published a study on Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. Dr. McCullough says that this treatment, if implemented by the U.S. health authorities, could prevent up to 95 percent of hospitalizations and deaths, says the doctor.
Bio source: https://www.americaoutloud.com/author/dr-peter-mccullough/
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