© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ancient Lost City of Mahabalipuram & the ‘Seven Pagodas’ Submerged 10,000 Years Later [13.09.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
57 views • September 13, 2021
Note: 'Trust The Science...' :) - The best lie content a lot of truth..
“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth” - The law of propaganda often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels.
After the Tsunami struck the coast of southern India, a few years ago, massive underwater ruins were discovered which experts believe dated back to the to the third century AD. Almost immediately there were rumours that archaeologists had unearthed the famous six lost pagodas described in local folklore. There was also controversy about the official dating of the site. One or two researchers believe that geological evidence combined with a centuries old local tale about the destruction of the city by a great flood suggest a date of 10,000 years ago for some of the recently revealed ruins.
574 views Premiered 23 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rxxI_LgSi44
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth” - The law of propaganda often attributed to the Nazi Joseph Goebbels.
After the Tsunami struck the coast of southern India, a few years ago, massive underwater ruins were discovered which experts believe dated back to the to the third century AD. Almost immediately there were rumours that archaeologists had unearthed the famous six lost pagodas described in local folklore. There was also controversy about the official dating of the site. One or two researchers believe that geological evidence combined with a centuries old local tale about the destruction of the city by a great flood suggest a date of 10,000 years ago for some of the recently revealed ruins.
574 views Premiered 23 minutes ago
Zohar StarGate Ancient Discoveries
466K subscribers
https://youtu.be/rxxI_LgSi44
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8UexTu0pRdzJU83eLXGPIA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.