WHY ARE BLACKS GETTING A DIFFERENT COVID VACCINE THEN WHITES?

Just when the World could not get any crazier.



From Hal Turner Radio:



A Black woman in Brooklyn, New York, reveals that she finally decided to go get a COVID-19 vaccine, and felt the Moderna would be the one she wanted.



So instead of going to get the vaccine in her (Black) neighborhood, where she feared it wasn't being done right, she decided to go to what she said was a 'White area" and chose "Columbia" (University or Presbyterian Hospital) and registered on the web site to get the vax.



She says that in the web registration, it asked for her Race and she selected "White" even though she is black.



When she got to the appointment to get the vaccine, the nurse went to the computer to verify the information and allegedly told her, "you're not White, I can't give you this" and refused to give the vaccine!



If this is a true account of what took place, then it begs the question Are White people being given a DIFFERENT VACCINE than Black people? If so, why?



Is one group being intentionally targeted for different results than the other group?



Are members of various races each getting a different version of the Vaccine? If so, why?