BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHY ARE BLACKS GETTING A DIFFERENT COVID VACCINE THEN WHITES?
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
3946 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
204 views • November 10, 2021
Just when the World could not get any crazier.

From Hal Turner Radio:

A Black woman in Brooklyn, New York, reveals that she finally decided to go get a COVID-19 vaccine, and felt the Moderna would be the one she wanted.

So instead of going to get the vaccine in her (Black) neighborhood, where she feared it wasn't being done right, she decided to go to what she said was a 'White area" and chose "Columbia" (University or Presbyterian Hospital) and registered on the web site to get the vax.

She says that in the web registration, it asked for her Race and she selected "White" even though she is black.

When she got to the appointment to get the vaccine, the nurse went to the computer to verify the information and allegedly told her, "you're not White, I can't give you this" and refused to give the vaccine!

If this is a true account of what took place, then it begs the question Are White people being given a DIFFERENT VACCINE than Black people? If so, why?

Is one group being intentionally targeted for different results than the other group?

Are members of various races each getting a different version of the Vaccine? If so, why?
Keywords
vaccinesdepopulationcovidgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
Germany&#8217;s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Germany’s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Cassie B.
Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Belle Carter
Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Reading Linked to Lower Dementia Risk, Review Finds

Douglas Harrington
Flock says no to facial recognition, but another company is already pitching it to police

Flock says no to facial recognition, but another company is already pitching it to police

Cassie B.
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy