Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

9 June 2023

Part I

The AF of the RUFed launched a long-range maritime & airborne high-precision strike against foreign-made ammo, weapons & military equip depots, including UAVs, last night. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

The strikes disrupted the supply of groups of UKR troops in the areas of combat ops.

◽️The UKR AF have continued their attempts to launch offensive ops in S Donetsk & Zaporozye directions during the previous 24 hrs.

◽️In the area of the Vremievsky salient, units of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks launched by up to 2 battalion tactical groups reinforced w tanks in the areas of Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg), Novoselka, Storozhevoye & Neskuchnoye (DPR).

◽️ In Zaporozhye direction, 2 attacks by UKR troops in the areas of Novodanilovka & Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye reg) were repelled by decisive & competent actions of RU troops, air strikes & artillery fire during the day.

In addition, 2 clusters of manpower & hardware of the 47th AFU Mechanised Brig were hit by heavy flamethrowers S of Orekhov (Zaporozhye reg).

◽️OP-Tactical Aviation of the Vostok GOF have inflicted fire damage against reserves of the enemy close to Gulyai Pole, Omelnik & Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye reg).

Total losses of the AFU in these directions during the day have amounted to 680 UKR troops, 35 tanks, 11 infantry fighting veh, 19 armoured fighting veh, six motor veh, including 3 HMMWVs, as well as a French-made Caesar self-propelled artillery sys.

In Donetsk direction, the most active fighting took place in the areas of Mariynka & Avdeevka (DPR).

The Yug GoF successfully repelled 6 attacks by units of the 110th mech, 59th motorised infantry & 79th airborne brig of the AFU close to Khimik, Krasnogorovka, Pervomaiskoye & the northern edge of Mariynka (DPR). There were no incursions into RU defence.

The enemy's losses during the day have amounted to up to 410 UKR troops, 4 tanks, 8 infantry fighting veh, 7 motor veh, 1 US-made M777 artillery sys & 1 Msta-B howitzer.

An ammo depot of the 79th Air Assault Brig of the UKR AF has been hit close to Krasnogorovka.

In Kupyansk direction, OP-Tactical & Army aviation & artillery of the Zapad GoF inflicted fire damage on the units of the (AFU) close to Novomlynsk, Molchanovo, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg) & Rozovka (LPR).

In addition, actions of 2 sabotage & reconn groups of the AFU were thwarted near Olshana (Kharkov reg) & Novoselovskoye (LPR).

Over 30 UKRtroops, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Uragan MLRS veh & 2 D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in this direction during the day.

Part II

In Krasny Liman direction, RU av, arti & heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr GoF hit units of the (AFU) close to Nevskoye (LPR), Yampolovka & Grigorovka (DPR).

1 sabo & recon group of AFU has been disabled close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR).

UKR has suffered losses of over 50 troops, 1 armoured fighting veh, 2 motor veh, 2 Gvozdika sp arti sys & 1 D-20 howi in this direction in the 24 hrs.

US-made AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery radar stat was destroyed near Serebryanka (DPR).

Kherson direc, UKR suffered the losses of up to 70 troops, 10 arm fighting veh, 7 motor veh, 1 Grad MLRS veh, 1 Akatsiya sp arti unit & 1 D-30 howi.

OP-Tactical and Army avi, Missile Troops & Arti of AF of RUFed have neutralised 97 AFU arti units at their firing positions, enemy manpower & hardware in 126 areas.

2 command & obs posts of the 24th Mech Brig of the AFU have been engaged close to Dzerzhinsk (DPR).

A com station of the 102nd Terri Def Brig UKR AF, destroyed near Gulyai Pole (Zaporozhye reg).

A MiG-29 jet of the UKR Air Force has been shot down by RU fighter jet close to Novoye Zaporozhye (Zaporozhye reg) in an aerial battle.

RU air def facilities have shot down 1 Su-25 airplane UKR Air Force near Babino (Kherson reg).

Air def forces have intercepted 2 Storm Shadow cruise missiles &14 HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

13 UKR UAVs were destroyed in the areas of Ogurtsovo, Olshana (Kharkov reg), Zhitlovka (LPR), Volodino, Krasnogorovka (DPR), Sladkaya Balka (Zaporozhye reg), Bratolyubovka, Peschanoye & Vasilyevka (Kherson reg).

In total, 440 airplanes & 238 helicopters, 4,555 UAV, 424 AD missile sys, 9,798 tanks & other armoured combat veh, 1,122 combat veh equipped w MRLS, 5,062 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 10,838 units of SM equip have been destroyed during the SMO.