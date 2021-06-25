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Urgent Message About Our Food Supply-We Need To Work Towards Food Sovereignty To Survive What Is Coming
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361 views • June 25, 2021
We need to take our food back before it's too late! The information in this video has been on my mind for a while, and is my professional opinion based on what I know. And I admit I definitely DON'T know everything. But I at least want to share this info before it's too late.
As always, if you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appoint, please contact me at [email protected].
Links referred to in the video:
Video from Ice Age Farmer about food tracking barcode (yes, this is real and horrifying): https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0I5hMxW3s7f/
Ice Age Farmer: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/
Adapt 2020: https://www.oilseedcrops.org/
As always, if you would like to schedule a distance Reiki appoint, please contact me at [email protected].
Links referred to in the video:
Video from Ice Age Farmer about food tracking barcode (yes, this is real and horrifying): https://www.bitchute.com/video/g0I5hMxW3s7f/
Ice Age Farmer: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/
Adapt 2020: https://www.oilseedcrops.org/
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