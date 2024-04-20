NWO: Former Israeli politician says “we always use anti-semitism or bring up the Holocaust”

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to FalconXIV





Shulamit Aloni, former Israeli minister, admits that the holocaust and the "anti-semite" accusation are used to manipulate those who criticize Israel and the Jews.