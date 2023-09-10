WIKIPEDIA RUN BY THE CIA! - Co-Founder EXPOSES Company! - MSM FULL Of 3 Letter Agencies

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news of Wikipedia co-founder Lawrence Mark Sanger exposing Wikipedia for being infiltrated by the intelligence community, namely the CIA.

Intelligence agencies have been manipulating Wikipedia articles since as early as 2006 and continue to this day alongside groups like the ADL.

Tucker Carlson and RFK Jr have also recently called out the mainstream media for being infiltrated by the CIA. Of course we all know of Operation Mockingbird but the monolithic real time revisionism of history continues in the media to this day, likely now more than ever.

Tucker Carlson claimed recently on Adam Carrola's podcast that he's personally seen the CIA attempting to manipulate stories at major mainstream media stations.

In this video, we break down how the intelligence agencies are engineering information in order to commit information warfare.





World Alternative Media

2023