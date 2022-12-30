Create New Account
Good news! The 7 year tribulation has not started yet! Part one
The Captain Mike Show
Published 16 hours ago

In this first video of a short series, I’ll explain why the seven year tribulation the Bible talks about has not started yet! Despite many Bible teachers and Bible prophecy teachers saying it has started.

This is actually a fairly positive message that I hope encourages many of you to not give up on your dreams, but rather pursue them now while we still have time.

