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Follow The Narrow Path, Not Yours - Proverbs 19:21 (NIV)
21 Many are the plans in a person’s heart,
but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Admonition from God is incomparable to our plans.
I have heard it said: We plan; God laughs.
https://pc1.tiny.us/xbvfr33a
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