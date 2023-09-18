'ILLEGALS IN CAMO ONE DIES AT OPEN US BORDER! INSANE!.

1,000'S MORE ILLEGALS NOW HEADED TO AMERICA. THERE'S ALREADY 100 MILLION PLUS HERE NOW. DO YOU NOT REALIZE WHEN THE FREEBEES ARE UTOFF WHEN THE STOCK MARKET CRASHES THESE FREE LOADERS WILL BE COMING AFTER EVERYTHING AMERICANS HAVE? DAH! THANK GOODNESS AMERICANS STILL HAVE GUNS TO DEFEND THEMSELVES. ROUTING AMERICA IS FACED WITH A CRASHING STOCK MARKET. DO YOU REALLY THINK THIS CON GAME CAN CONTINUE? DO YOU NOT THINK THE SATANIC ELITE WON'T DESTROY BOTH AMERICANS AND ILLEGALS WHEN THEY FINALLY CRUSH AMERICA? TH CLOCK IS TICKING SO DO YOU HAVE SURVIVAL ITEMS TO GET THROUGH THIS PONZI SCHEME. THE END OF AMERICA IS AT HAND AND YOU BETTER GET YOUR HEAD OUT OF THE SAND AND FACE THE MUSIC...WAKEUP!