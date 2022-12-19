Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Removing Soul Damage
46 views
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 18 hours ago |

An alcoholic will never seek help until he can first admit that he has a problem. It is the same with soul damage as most people don't even know their soul can be damaged by sin and abuse from parents, siblings and other people in their life.

Nevertheless, spiritual wounds will make your body sick and unable to function properly in the kingdom of God. One way that soul damage will manifest itself is in uncontrollable anger that flares up for seemingly no reason.

Demons of anger will attract spirits of offense, unforgiveness, bitterness, hate and revenge. These evil spirits will zealously guard any soul damage in order to make sure that healing doesn't take place. This means that before a soul can be healed, all demons must first be cast out.

The modern church can't help because it denies or downplays the role and power of the demonic world. The good news is that Jesus came to heal the broken hearted and to set at liberty them that are bruised. Divine healing of the soul will only come about when the satanic road blocks have been removed.

So if you're struggling with a wounded soul, you don't have to finish your life that way. Jesus promised an abundant life; you can be healed and set free. The choice is yours.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1446.pdf

Sickness & Soul Damage Part 3: Removing Soul Damage

RLJ-1446 -- JUNE 1, 2014

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
spiritsoulbody

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket