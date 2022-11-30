Welcome To Proverbs Club.Loving Wisdom Or Prostitutes.
Proverbs 29:3 (NIV).
3) A man who loves wisdom brings joy to his father,
but a companion of prostitutes squanders his wealth.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wise son, on the Narrow Path, honors his parents.
A foolish son wastes his time and treasure on foolish endeavors.
