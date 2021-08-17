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TASA - Aug 09, 2021 - 13) Deprive the Criminals of Making Money - Justice Anna Webinar
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60 views • August 17, 2021
We are working on several different cases providing international protection for victims. Each assembly will have someone as point source and chairman part of the litigation committee. The committee will help members of the assembly to deprive the criminals of making money. We are setting up a protocol that our assembly members win in any case. Either you win your case or they let you and your family go. A universal plan is being prepared with litigation committee. And, there are no probate courts in America, they have no authority - ZERO! There are no authority to create any sort of Probate Courts in America. For more: https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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