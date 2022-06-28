Pakistan Is Not Invited to the BRICS Summit by the CCP Due to the Opposition of India

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https://gnews.org/post/percb9ee
06/27/2022 According to WION, Pakistan is not invited to the BRICS Summit, a high level dialogue on global development which 19 countries participate by the CCP due to the opposition of one BRICS member state, India