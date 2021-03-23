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Texas Man Fights Back Against Masks, Invokes The Lord
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110 views • March 23, 2021
Mar 22, 2021
Just Another Channel
Nino Rodriguez of Midland, TX (Nino America on YouTube) attends a hearing at the Midland Independent School District on 3/22/2021 and speaks truth to power about the masks and vaccines shouting “when's enough, enough?”.
Be like Nino, America.
What’re your thoughts? Comment below.
Follow Nino: https://www.youtube.com/c/NinoAmerica/
https://banned.video/watch?id=605973f8aae661598644a058
Just Another Channel
Nino Rodriguez of Midland, TX (Nino America on YouTube) attends a hearing at the Midland Independent School District on 3/22/2021 and speaks truth to power about the masks and vaccines shouting “when's enough, enough?”.
Be like Nino, America.
What’re your thoughts? Comment below.
Follow Nino: https://www.youtube.com/c/NinoAmerica/
https://banned.video/watch?id=605973f8aae661598644a058
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